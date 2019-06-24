(@FahadShabbir)

TBILISI (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 24th June, 2019) The Georgian national wine agency said Monday, after Russia announced stricter quality checks on Georgian wine, that there were no reasons to doubt the product.

On Monday, the Russian food safety agency, Rospotrebnadzor, said it would strengthen checks on Georgian alcohol.

"We do not think that there are any reasons to question the quality of Georgian exports," the agency said.

It added that quality control was one of the agency's priorities and the work on it had been increased in the last several years.

The Russian presidential spokesman, Dmitry Peskov, said earlier in the day that Rospotrebnadzor was just doing its job and its checks were not linked to the flight restrictions introduced by Russian President Vladimir Putin amid anti-Russian protests in Georgia.