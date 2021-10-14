UrduPoint.com

Georgians Prepare To Rally For Jailed Ex-leader Saakashvili

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) 4 minutes ago Thu 14th October 2021 | 05:16 PM

Georgians prepare to rally for jailed ex-leader Saakashvili

Georgians from across the country flocked Thursday to the capital Tbilisi to stage a rally demanding the liberation of the jailed ex-president and opposition leader Mikheil Saakashvili

Tbilisi, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 14th Oct, 2021 ) :Georgians from across the country flocked Thursday to the capital Tbilisi to stage a rally demanding the liberation of the jailed ex-president and opposition leader Mikheil Saakashvili.

Georgia's president in 2004-2013, Saakashvili was arrested and imprisoned in early October upon his return from exile.

The 53-year-old founder of Georgia's main opposition force, the United National Movement, has since been on hunger strike and doctors have expressed concern over his deteriorating health.

The flamboyant pro-Western reformer had been convicted in absentia on charges of abuse of office and sentenced to six years in prison in 2018. He has denied wrongdoing.

The protest in the capital's central square was set for 1400 GMT, and on Thursday morning, kilometres-long motorcades carrying Saakashvili supporters headed to Tbilisi from across the country, the independent Pirveli tv station reported.

Busloads of riot police have been deployed outside the parliament building ahead of the protest, according to footage aired by another private TV channel.

Saakashvili has called on his supporters to mobilise against tycoon Bidzina Ivanishvili, who founded the ruling Georgian Dream party and is widely believed to be the top decision-maker in the country.

The opposition politician "urges all Georgians to gather in Freedom Square for a nationwide protest against the oligarchic rule in the country," his lawyer Dito Sadzaglishvili told AFP, referring to Ivanishvili, a former prime minister.

Saakashvili was stripped of his Georgian passport after he acquired Ukrainian nationality in 2016 and went on to head a government agency steering reforms in that ex-Soviet country.

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky has said he will press for Saakashvili's release, but Georgia's Prime Minister Irakli Garibashvili has ruled out the former leader's extradition to Ukraine.

In televised remarks that sparked an uproar in Georgia, Garibashvili has said "Saakashvili had to leave politics or we had to detain him."The prosecution of Saakashvili and his numerous allies by the current government has prompted concerns in the West.

His detention deepened a protracted political crisis in Georgia, where opposition parties had decried widespread fraud in last year's parliamentary elections narrowly won by Georgian Dream party.

Related Topics

Prime Minister Protest Police Ukraine Parliament Tbilisi Georgia October 2016 2018 TV All From Government Top Opposition

Recent Stories

The female fashion designer, determined to do some ..

The female fashion designer, determined to do something in the world of fashion ..

8 seconds ago
 Khawla Art and Cultural Foundation concludes &#039 ..

Khawla Art and Cultural Foundation concludes &#039;Unity in Diversity&#039; exhi ..

5 minutes ago
 Iran, EU officials discuss ties, int'l issues

Iran, EU officials discuss ties, int'l issues

4 minutes ago
 Dist. govt to use all resources for ensuring peace ..

Dist. govt to use all resources for ensuring peace

4 minutes ago
 IEA predicts decline in fossil fuel demand by 2050 ..

IEA predicts decline in fossil fuel demand by 2050

4 minutes ago
 Ulema expresses their love, reverence for Holy Pro ..

Ulema expresses their love, reverence for Holy Prophet (PBUH)

4 minutes ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.