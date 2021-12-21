Georgians rally for ex-leader after 'torture' reports

Several thousand supporters of Georgia's jailed opposition leader and ex-president Mikheil Saakashvili took to the streets Tuesday to demand his liberation after doctors said he was tortured in custody

Tbilisi, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 21st Dec, 2021 ) :Several thousand supporters of Georgia's jailed opposition leader and ex-president Mikheil Saakashvili took to the streets Tuesday to demand his liberation after doctors said he was tortured in custody.

Waving Georgia's five-cross flag and holding banners that read "Free Saakashvili!" protesters marched through the capital Tbilisi before gathering outside parliament for the rally. This latest protest was timed to coincide with the politician's 54th birthday.

In a message to supporters ahead of the rally, Saakashvili called for national unity and peaceful mass protests to pressure authorities to hold snap parliamentary polls.

"We will elect a government that will serve all Georgians, rather than one man," he said on Facebook, referring to the powerful oligarch and ruling Georgian Dream party founder Bidzina Ivanishvili.

Georgia's richest man, Ivanishvili is widely believed to be the top decision-maker in the country, despite having no official political role.

On Saturday, an independent council of doctors who examined Saakashvili in custody, said he had developed serious neurological diseases "as a result of torture, ill-treatment, inadequate medical care, and a prolonged hunger-strike.

" Saakashvili refused food for 50 days to protest his jailing for abuse of office, a conviction he has denounced as politically motivated.

The flamboyant pro-Western reformer called off his hunger strike after he was placed -- in a critical condition -- in a military hospital in Georgia's eastern city of Gori.

Georgia's president from 2004 to 2013, Saakashvili was arrested on October 1 shortly after he secretly returned to Georgia from exile in Ukraine.

His arrest exacerbated a political crisis stemming from parliamentary polls last year that the opposition denounced as fraudulent.

It also spurred the largest anti-government protests in a decade.

Rights groups have accused the Georgian government of using criminal prosecutions to punish political opponents and critical media.

Prime Minister Irakli Garibashvili sparked an uproar recently when he said the government had been forced to arrest Saakashvili because he refused to quit politics.