Georgians Rallying For 7th Consecutive Day Demanding Resignation Of Interior Minister

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 1 minute ago Thu 27th June 2019 | 01:50 AM

Georgians Rallying for 7th Consecutive Day Demanding Resignation of Interior Minister

TBILISI (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 27th June, 2019) Georgian protesters rallied in the center of Tbilisi in front of the parliament building for seventh day in a row on Wednesday, demanding that Interior Minister Giorgi Gakharia step down, a Sputnik correspondent reported from the scene.

The rally participants blocked the central Rustaveli Avenue, where the parliament building is located, while the rally's organizers pledged to continue protests until the minister resigns.

They confirmed, however, that the authorities had fulfilled their earlier demand to release all those detained during the previous rallies.

Protests in the Georgian capital of Tbilisi erupted last Thursday over a Russian delegation's participation in a session of the Interparliamentary Assembly on Orthodoxy. Demonstrators tried to storm the parliament building, demanding the resignation of the parliament speaker and other officials. The rally was dispersed by special forces with tear gas, rubber bullets and water cannons. As a result, 240 people were injured and more than 300 were detained.

