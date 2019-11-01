UrduPoint.com
Georgia's Abashidze, Russia's Karasin To Hold Talks In Prague In Late Nov - Moscow

Fri 01st November 2019 | 08:02 PM

Grigory Karasin, a former Russian deputy foreign minister and currently a lawmaker from the upper house, will continue to represent Russia at talks with the Georgian prime minister's special envoy for relations with Russia Zurab Abashidze, their next round will be held in late November, Russian Foreign Ministry spokeswoman Maria Zakharova said Friday

"On an instruction from the Russian leadership, Mr. Karasin will continue to participate in this format. I can share information, the next Prague meeting, the 23rd, is tentatively scheduled for the end of November," Zakharova said at a briefing.

Earlier, Russian Deputy Foreign Minister Andrey Rudenko said that the channel for the Russia-Georgia dialogue should continue.

