Open Menu

Georgia's Ambassador Who Left Ukraine Calls His Departure Decline In Diplomatic Relations

Umer Jamshaid Published July 07, 2023 | 04:20 AM

Georgia's Ambassador Who Left Ukraine Calls His Departure Decline in Diplomatic Relations

TBILISI (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 07th July, 2023) Ukraine's recommendation to the Georgian Ambassador in Kiev, Giorgi Zakarashvili, to return to Tbilisi for consultations indicates a decline in diplomatic relations between the countries, Zakarashvili said Thursday.

"This (recommendation) indicates a decline in the level of diplomatic relations. This is followed by the severance of diplomatic relations. The main task for me was to leave the territory of Ukraine within the given time frame, agreed upon with the Ukrainian side," Zakarashvili said in a televised appearance on Georgian broadcaster Imedi.

On Monday, former Georgian President Mikheil Saakashvili took part in a meeting of the Tbilisi City Court in the case of the dispersal of the demonstration in 2007.

He demonstrated his thin body and called on the Georgian authorities to apologize to him for bringing him to such a state.

On Tuesday, Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy said that he had instructed the Ukrainian Foreign Ministry to summon the Georgian ambassador and express a decisive protest over the situation with Saakashvili, offering the diplomat 48 hours to leave the country for consultations with Tbilisi.

The Georgian Foreign Ministry on Tuesday called the Ukrainian authorities' advice "an extreme form of aggravation of diplomatic relation," adding that "official Kiev is taking this step against a friendly state and people."

Zakarashvili left Kiev earlier on Thursday.

Related Topics

Protest Ukraine Tbilisi Kiev Court

Recent Stories

FAO, OECD Say Agricultural Production to Grow at S ..

FAO, OECD Say Agricultural Production to Grow at Slower Pace Until 2032

4 hours ago
 Guterres Urges UNSC to Create Conditions for Deplo ..

Guterres Urges UNSC to Create Conditions for Deployment of Multinational Force t ..

4 hours ago
 Cricket: England v Australia 3rd Test scoreboard

Cricket: England v Australia 3rd Test scoreboard

5 hours ago
 England fans fired up as Ashes drama unfolds in Le ..

England fans fired up as Ashes drama unfolds in Leeds

5 hours ago
 Iran Guards seize commercial ship in Gulf: US Navy ..

Iran Guards seize commercial ship in Gulf: US Navy

5 hours ago
 Operator of Titanic sub that imploded suspends all ..

Operator of Titanic sub that imploded suspends all expeditions

5 hours ago
Wawrinka hopes to avoid being 'killed' by 'perfect ..

Wawrinka hopes to avoid being 'killed' by 'perfect' Djokovic at Wimbledon

5 hours ago
 Trump aide pleads not guilty in secret docs case

Trump aide pleads not guilty in secret docs case

5 hours ago
 Accountant General Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Murtaza Khan ..

Accountant General Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Murtaza Khan transferred

5 hours ago
 Pakistan fully committed to implement Indus Water ..

Pakistan fully committed to implement Indus Water Treaty: FO

5 hours ago
 Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif to relaunch laptop d ..

Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif to relaunch laptop distribution among brilliant st ..

5 hours ago
 US Activists Arrested Over Pro-Assange Protest Out ..

US Activists Arrested Over Pro-Assange Protest Outside Justice Department

5 hours ago

More Stories From World