UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Georgia's Coronavirus Count Passes 600, Armenia Records 112 New Cases

Umer Jamshaid 2 minutes ago Tue 05th May 2020 | 04:19 PM

Georgia's Coronavirus Count Passes 600, Armenia Records 112 New Cases

The number of coronavirus cases in Georgia has topped 600 after 11 more people tested positive in the past day, according to official figures published on Tuesday

TBILISI (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 05th May, 2020) The number of coronavirus cases in Georgia has topped 600 after 11 more people tested positive in the past day, according to official figures published on Tuesday.

"There are now 604 confirmed cases of infection, including 240 recoveries. Nine people have died," a statement on the government website for monitoring the crisis read.

Neighboring Armenia saw the number of new cases rise by 112, with a further patient dying from COVID-19, the Health Ministry's disease control center said.

"Armenia has confirmed 2,619 cases of coronavirus, 1,111 patients have recovered, and 40 patients died," the agency said.

Both Caucasian nations declared a national state of emergency and went into lockdowns in March to curb the spread of coronavirus. Restrictions in Georgia will stay in place until at least May 22, while Armenia's lockdown is due to expire on May 14.

Related Topics

Died Armenia Georgia March May From Government Coronavirus

Recent Stories

Austria coronavirus under control despite lockdown ..

11 minutes ago

Cyprus to prosecute 15 police in serial killing bl ..

11 minutes ago

Woman commits suicide over domestic issue

11 minutes ago

KP Wildlife Dept seizes lion cub in Kohat

11 minutes ago

Caution essential for asthma patients due to coron ..

9 minutes ago

Palestinian Leader Approves Month-Long Extension o ..

9 minutes ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.