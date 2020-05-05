The number of coronavirus cases in Georgia has topped 600 after 11 more people tested positive in the past day, according to official figures published on Tuesday

TBILISI (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 05th May, 2020) The number of coronavirus cases in Georgia has topped 600 after 11 more people tested positive in the past day, according to official figures published on Tuesday.

"There are now 604 confirmed cases of infection, including 240 recoveries. Nine people have died," a statement on the government website for monitoring the crisis read.

Neighboring Armenia saw the number of new cases rise by 112, with a further patient dying from COVID-19, the Health Ministry's disease control center said.

"Armenia has confirmed 2,619 cases of coronavirus, 1,111 patients have recovered, and 40 patients died," the agency said.

Both Caucasian nations declared a national state of emergency and went into lockdowns in March to curb the spread of coronavirus. Restrictions in Georgia will stay in place until at least May 22, while Armenia's lockdown is due to expire on May 14.