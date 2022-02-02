UrduPoint.com

Georgia's COVID-19 Cases Top 1,200,000

Sumaira FH Published February 02, 2022 | 07:19 PM

Georgia's COVID-19 cases top 1,200,000

Georgia on Tuesday reported 24,201 new COVID-19 cases, taking its total to 1,200,124, according to the country's National Center for Disease Control and Public Health (NCDC).

TBILISI, Feb. 2 (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 2nd Feb, 2022 ) --:Georgia on Tuesday reported 24,201 new COVID-19 cases, taking its total to 1,200,124, according to the country's National Center for Disease Control and Public Health (NCDC).

Data from the NCDC showed that 10,732 more patients have recovered in the past 24 hours, taking the total number of recoveries to 1,020,510.

Meanwhile, 36 people died in the last 24 hours, raising the death toll to 15,016.

As of Tuesday, the country had administered a total of 2,722,187 doses of COVID-19 vaccines, according to the NCDC.

Earlier on Monday, according to the government, Georgia's Prime Minister Irakli Gharibashvili tested positive for the Omicron variant of coronavirus.

Related Topics

Prime Minister Died Georgia From Government Coronavirus

Recent Stories

Quetta Gladiators’ captain Sarfraz responds to S ..

Quetta Gladiators’ captain Sarfraz responds to Salman Butt

32 minutes ago
 Hareem Shah thanks SHC for restraining FIA from ta ..

Hareem Shah thanks SHC for restraining FIA from taking action against her

40 minutes ago
 AGP letter to me is politically motivated: Shehbaz ..

AGP letter to me is politically motivated: Shehbaz Sharif

53 minutes ago
 PM Imran calls Abu Dhabi Crown prince, condemns mi ..

PM Imran calls Abu Dhabi Crown prince, condemns missile attack on UAE

1 hour ago
 PSL 2022: Six more England players reach Karachi

PSL 2022: Six more England players reach Karachi

1 hour ago
 Market-oriented reforms way to rapid growth: Mansh ..

Market-oriented reforms way to rapid growth: Mansha

1 hour ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2022, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.

>