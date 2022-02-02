Georgia on Tuesday reported 24,201 new COVID-19 cases, taking its total to 1,200,124, according to the country's National Center for Disease Control and Public Health (NCDC).

TBILISI, Feb. 2 (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 2nd Feb, 2022 ) --:Georgia on Tuesday reported 24,201 new COVID-19 cases, taking its total to 1,200,124, according to the country's National Center for Disease Control and Public Health (NCDC).

Data from the NCDC showed that 10,732 more patients have recovered in the past 24 hours, taking the total number of recoveries to 1,020,510.

Meanwhile, 36 people died in the last 24 hours, raising the death toll to 15,016.

As of Tuesday, the country had administered a total of 2,722,187 doses of COVID-19 vaccines, according to the NCDC.

Earlier on Monday, according to the government, Georgia's Prime Minister Irakli Gharibashvili tested positive for the Omicron variant of coronavirus.