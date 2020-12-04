UrduPoint.com
Georgia's COVID-19 Cases Top 150,000

Fri 04th December 2020

Georgia's COVID-19 cases top 150,000

Georgia reported 5,068 new COVID-19 cases on Friday, the highest number since the outbreak of the pandemic in the country, bringing its total to 152,704

TBILISI (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 4th Dec, 2020 ) :Georgia reported 5,068 new COVID-19 cases on Friday, the highest number since the outbreak of the pandemic in the country, bringing its total to 152,704.

A total of 1,959 of the 5,068 new cases were confirmed in the capital city of Tbilisi, said the National Center for Disease Control and Public Health.

As of Friday, 126,304 of the 152,704 patients have recovered, while 1,425 others have died, said the center.

Georgia reported the first confirmed case on Feb. 26.

