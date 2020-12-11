UrduPoint.com
Fri 11th December 2020

TBILISI (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 11th Dec, 2020 ) :Georgia reported 4,146 new COVID-19 cases on Friday, bringing its total to 183,099, the National Center for Disease Control and Public Health said.

Among the new cases, 1,708 were confirmed in the capital city of Tbilisi.

As of Friday, 150,461 patients have recovered and 1,694 have died, said the center.Georgia reported its first confirmed case on Feb. 26.

