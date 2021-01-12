(@ChaudhryMAli88)

Georgia reported 1,857 new COVID-19 cases on Tuesday, bringing its total to 241,637

TBILISI (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 12th Jan, 2021 ) :Georgia reported 1,857 new COVID-19 cases on Tuesday, bringing its total to 241,637.

Among the new cases, 754 were confirmed in the capital city of Tbilisi, said the National Center for Disease Control and Public Health.

As of Tuesday, 227,208 of the 241,637 patients have recovered, while 2,820 others have died, said the center.

Georgia reported its first confirmed case on Feb. 26.