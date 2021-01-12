UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Georgia's COVID-19 Cases Top 240,000

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 1 minute ago Tue 12th January 2021 | 05:20 PM

Georgia's COVID-19 cases top 240,000

Georgia reported 1,857 new COVID-19 cases on Tuesday, bringing its total to 241,637

TBILISI (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 12th Jan, 2021 ) :Georgia reported 1,857 new COVID-19 cases on Tuesday, bringing its total to 241,637.

Among the new cases, 754 were confirmed in the capital city of Tbilisi, said the National Center for Disease Control and Public Health.

As of Tuesday, 227,208 of the 241,637 patients have recovered, while 2,820 others have died, said the center.

Georgia reported its first confirmed case on Feb. 26.

Related Topics

Died Tbilisi Georgia

Recent Stories

UAE residents promote ‘#TogetherWeRecover’ has ..

7 minutes ago

PM directs IPC to start preparations for 14th Sout ..

16 minutes ago

Fatima bint Mubarak Ladies Sports Academy organise ..

37 minutes ago

36,113 children administered anti-polio drops in f ..

1 minute ago

5.2-magnitude quake hits 137 km S of Sarangani, Ph ..

1 minute ago

More Confidence Needed for Implementation of Cease ..

1 minute ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.