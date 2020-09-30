UrduPoint.com
Georgia's COVID-19 Cases Top 6,000

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) 7 minutes ago Wed 30th September 2020 | 04:56 PM

TBILISI, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 30th Sep, 2020 ) :Georgia reported a record 326 new COVID-19 cases on Wednesday, the highest since the outbreak of the virus in the country, bringing its total to 6,192.

A total of 235 new cases were confirmed in the western Adjara region, the National Center for Disease Control and Public Health (NCDC) said.

As of Wednesday, 3,120 of the 6,192 patients have recovered, while 37 others have died, said the center.Georgia reported its first confirmed case on Feb. 26.

