TBILISI (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 01st November, 2020) A second round of parliamentary elections needs to be held in 15 out of the 30 Constituencies, Georgia's Central Election Commission (CEC) said after 33.45 percent of the votes had been counted.

According to the CEC, representatives of the ruling Georgian Dream party and of the Strength is in Unity opposition coalition are expected to participate in the second round.

According to preliminary results from the CEC, Georgian Dream is coming ahead in the parliamentary election with 54.72 percent of the votes.

Georgia's tv Pirveli reported that leaders of Georgia's opposition parties were planning to hold protests outside the CEC building, contesting the results of the Saturday vote.