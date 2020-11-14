TBILISI (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 14th November, 2020) The second round of parliamentary elections in Georgia will be held in 17 Constituencies on November 21, deputy chairman of the country's Central Election Commission (CEC) Giorgi Sharabidze told reporters on Friday.

The decision was made in light of ongoing protests as the opposition demands new parliamentary elections, rejecting the legitimacy of the October 31 vote, which saw the ruling Georgian Dream party win over 48 percent. A large-scale protest is scheduled for Sunday.

"At the meeting, there was an attempt not only to put pressure on members of the electoral administration but also threatening statements were heard.

This is totally unacceptable. The CEC exercises the powers established by law and, at the meeting, we set the date of a second round of elections, which will be held by law on November 21," Sharabidze said.

According to the CEC, representatives of the ruling party and the Strength is in Unity opposition coalition are expected to participate in the second round.

According to the law the second round of the elections is set to take place on the third Saturday after the first one, which is on November 21.