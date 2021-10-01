(@ChaudhryMAli88)

TBILISI (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 01st October, 2021) Former Georgian President Mikheil Saakashvili, who earlier claimed arriving in Batumi, announced that he will be in Tbilisi this weekend and called on supporters to gather at the Freedom Square.

"I only ask you to go to polls on October 2 and vote for the National Movement (Saakashvili's opposition political party) ... These are determinative elections for the whole Georgia. On October 2, we will count votes together, and on October 3, we will gather on Rustaveli (avenue), on the Freedom Square and when there will be 100,000 of us, no one can defeat us. I will certainly join you. I only hope for you, please be active," Saakashvili said in a videoaddress.