Georgia's Ex-President Saakashvili Says Zelenskyy Offered Him Deputy Prime Minister Chair

Umer Jamshaid 3 minutes ago Wed 22nd April 2020 | 06:17 PM

Mikheil Saakashvili, former Georgian president and ex-governor of Ukraine's Odessa region, said on Wednesday that he had received an offer from Ukrainian leader Volodymyr Zelenskyy to become the country's deputy prime minister for reforms

KIEV (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 22nd April, 2020) Mikheil Saakashvili, former Georgian president and ex-governor of Ukraine's Odessa region, said on Wednesday that he had received an offer from Ukrainian leader Volodymyr Zelenskyy to become the country's deputy prime minister for reforms.

Ukrainian media reported about this nomination earlier in the day, citing sources in Zelenskyy's ruling party Servant of the People. The Ukrainian parliament, Verkhovna Rada, will reportedly review Saakashvili's candidacy as early as on Friday.

"I was honored to receive an offer from President Zelenskyy to become deputy prime minister of the Ukrainian government for reforms. I also had a very informative and useful conversation with [Ukrainian] Prime Minister [Denis] Shmyhal, in which we discussed in detail all the issues related to my possible work in the government," Saakashvili said in a statement on Facebook.

According to the politician, he treats the offer with "great responsibility," expecting a "very complicated period ahead" for Ukraine and its economy.

"I will present to the Verkhovna Rada my program of urgent changes and my participation in the work of Shmyhal's government with specific achievements that I have developed both outside Ukraine and during my work in Ukraine, based on both positive and negative experiences," the statement read.

Saakashvili stressed his readiness to work with "all patriotic forces in the Ukrainian parliament and other political forces in the society."

Saakashvili, 52, served as the president of Georgia from from 2004-2013. In 2013, he fled the country after being confronted with criminal prosecution by the new authorities. He entered the Ukrainian politics in spring of 2015, when then-President Petro Poroshenko granted him citizenship and appointed the governor of the Black Sea coastal region of Odessa.

In October 2016, Poroshenko claimed that Saakashvili failed to observe his pledges about the region's development and fired him. Saakashvili was eventually stripped off Ukrainian citizenship and exiled to Poland. Zelenskyy reinstated his citizenship in May 2019 and let him return to Ukraine.

