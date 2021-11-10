The trial of former Georgian President Mikheil Saakashvili will be held at the Tbilisi City Court later on Wednesday, lawyer Bek Basilai confirmed to Sputnik

Saakashvili is under investigation for ordering a crackdown on an opposition rally in 2007 and for the police raiding of Imedi broadcaster's office.

His trial will take place at 1:00 p.m. (09:00 GMT) local time, Basilai noted.

"Yes, (the hearing) will take place," the lawyer said.

He added that it was yet unknown whether Saakashvili himself, who is hospitalized at the moment, would be present in court.

The leader of the Georgian opposition United National Movement, Nika Melia, said on Tuesday that three rallies in support of Saakashvili would be held in Tbilisi on Wednesday.

Saakashvili, who fled Georgia in 2013, was arrested on October 1 after returning to the country ahead of the municipal polls. On Monday, the former president, who went on a hunger strike as he considers himself a political prisoner, was moved to a prison hospital in Tbilisi.