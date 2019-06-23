UrduPoint.com
Georgia's Foreign Ministry Says Safety Ensured During Anti-Gov't Protests In Tbilisi

Sun 23rd June 2019

TBILISI (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 23rd June, 2019) Georgia's security agencies are working to ensure order and safety during anti-government protests in Tbilisi, with foreign nationals and journalists facing no threat, the country's Foreign Ministry said in a statement.

There have been rallies in Tbilisi since Thursday night when a Russian lawmaker, Sergey Gavrilov, addressed an orthodox assembly in the Georgian parliament, prompting thousands to storm the building. Despite the attempts of security forces to disperse protesters, the rallies continued on Friday and Saturday.   

"Against the background of the protest rallies that have been taking place in Tbilisi over the past few days, the respective state agencies remain on alert to ensure public order and security in the country.

Foreign visitors, journalists and tourists, including those from the Russian Federation have faced no threat in the capital of Georgia," the statement read.

The ministry said police had launched an investigation into a recent incident involving Russian journalists. It also noted it had informed international organizations, including the Organization for Security and Co-Operation in Europe (OSCE), about the incident.

A reporter and a cameraman from Russia's Rossiya 24 channel were attacked while on duty in Tbilisi. Moscow said it was waiting for international organizations like OSCE to react, and demanded that Georgia ensured safety of Russian nationals and journalists.

