Georgia's Government, Opposition To Continue Talks Over Key Issues - Prime Minister

Umer Jamshaid 17 seconds ago Tue 02nd March 2021 | 04:30 AM

TBILISI (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 02nd March, 2021) Representatives of Georgia's opposition and the country's government have decided to continue dialogue during a meeting mediated by European Council President Charles Michel, Prime Minister Irakli Garibashvili has announced.

The meeting took place on Monday evening in Georgia's capital, Tbilisi, at Michel's initiative.

"I would like to state that the meeting organized by Charles Michel was rather constructive. We discussed a number of issues. ... We listened to the questions of each participant and answered them. We agreed that the dialogue will continue," Garibashvili said at a briefing after the talks.

Meanwhile, leader of opposition party European Georgia, Davit Bakradze, told journalists that the sides agreed to continue discussions on six different issues, including the holding of early parliamentary elections.

Charles Michel said on Monday that the Georgian government and the opposition need to de-escalate the situation and find a "common ground" amid a deepening political crisis.

The EU official's trip to Georgia comes amid political instability caused by the resignation of former Prime Minister Giorgi Gakharia in mid-February due to disagreements with team members over opposition leader Nika Melia, who was detained last Tuesday. Melia's detainment sparked fresh opposition protests in the capital of Tbilisi over the results of the October 31 election.

