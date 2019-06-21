TBILISI (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 21st June, 2019) Georgian Interior Minister Giorgi Gakharia said Thursday he was ready to leave his post if necessary amid mass protests following an incident in the parliament building involving members of the Russian delegation at a session of the General Assembly of the Interparliamentary Assembly on Orthodoxy.

Earlier on Thursday, Georgian opposition lawmakers left the session as President of the assembly Sergey Gavrilov, a member of the Russian delegation, opened the session in the seat of the head of the Georgian parliament. The session was interrupted, then the building was assaulted by radicals. Gavrilov later told Sputnik that water was splashed over him.

Protesters demand resignation of the parliamentary speaker and the interior minister over the incident.

"No problem, I will resign if there is such a need," the minister told reporters.