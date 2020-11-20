(@FahadShabbir)

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 20th November, 2020) The Georgian Interior Ministry confirmed on Friday that a police operation is underway in Tbilisi where an armed man entered an office of a microfinance organization and reportedly took hostages.

Earlier in the day, Georgian media reported that an unknown gunman entered the office and took 10 hostages. At the same time, an eyewitness told the Rustavi 2 broadcaster that five people armed with grenades entered the office.

"Police are mobilized near the office of one of the microfinance organizations on Akaki Tsereteli Avenue in Tbilisi. According to initial information, an armed person entered the office," the ministry said.