Tbilisi, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 14th Dec, 2022 ) :Georgia's jailed ex-president Mikheil Saakashvili went on a new hunger strike Wednesday after he was denied participation in a court hearing via video link from his hospital room.

The 54-year-old was transferred to hospital last year after a 50-day hunger strike to protest at his jailing, which rights groups have denounced as politically motivated.

His lawyers have demanded the deferral of his prison sentence on poor health grounds.

The court hearing into the case had to be postponed Wednesday after authorities failed to arrange a video link between the courtroom and Saakashvili's hospital.

"Mikheil Saakashvili went on a hunger strike, demanding he be allowed to take part in the court hearings by video link" from a civilian hospital where he has been treated for months, under armed guard, his lawyer Dito Sadzaglishvili told AFP on Wednesday.

Doctors, including those linked to Georgia's rights ombudsperson and his legal team, have warned Saakashvili is suffering from serious neurological conditions and said he should be given better medical treatment.

Medics from a prominent rights group, Empatia, said he had been physically abused and subjected to "psychological torture" by prison guards.

Tengiz Tsuladze, a doctor from a council of medics set up by Georgia's rights ombudsperson, said Saakashvili had lost around 40 kilogrammes since his detention.