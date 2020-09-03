The Georgian Interior Ministry said on Thursday that the Tbilisi-based Richard Lugar biological laboratory, which is part of the Health Ministry, was hit by a cyberattack carried out by a foreign special service against the entire ministry in an attempt to leak medical records and pandemic-related data

TBILISI (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 03rd September, 2020) The Georgian Interior Ministry said on Thursday that the Tbilisi-based Richard Lugar biological laboratory, which is part of the Health Ministry, was hit by a cyberattack carried out by a foreign special service against the entire ministry in an attempt to leak medical records and pandemic-related data.

"On September 1, 2020, a cyber-attack from one of the foreign countries was carried out on the computer system of the Ministry of Internally Displaced Persons from the Occupied Territories, Labor, Health and Social Affairs of Georgia.

The attack was aimed at illegal appropriation and use of important medical records and pandemic management information stored in the databases of the central office of the Ministry, its structural units, including the Richard G. Lugar Center," the ministry said in a statement.

According to the evidence obtained, the attack was carried out by "one of the foreign special services," it added.

Tbilisi is planning to ask its western partners for assistance in conducting an investigation into unauthorized access to the ministry's computer system.