UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Georgia's Major Party Rules Out New Parliamentary Elections Amid Renewed Rallies

Sumaira FH 1 minute ago Sat 14th November 2020 | 07:00 PM

Georgia's Major Party Rules Out New Parliamentary Elections Amid Renewed Rallies

TBILISI (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 14th November, 2020) Georgia's ruling party, Georgian Dream (GD), does not consider the possibility of holding new parliamentary elections in the country, GD Secretary-General and Tbilisi Mayor Kakha Kaladze said on Saturday, while opposition was rallying for a new vote in downtown Tbilisi.

"The Georgian Dream Party does not consider questioning the expressed free will of the Georgian people, [does not consider] holding the repeat election or similar issues," the secretary-general said during a briefing.

Kaladze also called to respect "every vote and every choice" that was expressed during the October 31 parliamentary elections.

According to Georgia's Central Election Commission (CEC), GD won the election with 48.22 percent of the vote. Opposition parties have refused to take up their parliamentary mandates and claim that the CEC had falsified the results. The protesters demand a repeat election and the resignation of CEC head Tamar Zhvania. Meanwhile, the second round of elections, scheduled for November 21, will be held in 17 Constituencies.

Related Topics

Election Election Commission Of Pakistan Vote Tbilisi Georgia October November Opposition

Recent Stories

Human ingenuity, compassion, wisdom are needed to ..

16 minutes ago

National U19 Three-Day Tournament: Tahir and Zeesh ..

43 minutes ago

UAE Government discusses economic visions for next ..

1 hour ago

‘Written-assurance sought from BCCI for ICC even ..

1 hour ago

Dubai’s Fresh Market opens first-ever display of ..

1 hour ago

POL prices may go down for other half of November

1 hour ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.