TBILISI (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 14th November, 2020) Georgia's ruling party, Georgian Dream (GD), does not consider the possibility of holding new parliamentary elections in the country, GD Secretary-General and Tbilisi Mayor Kakha Kaladze said on Saturday, while opposition was rallying for a new vote in downtown Tbilisi.

"The Georgian Dream Party does not consider questioning the expressed free will of the Georgian people, [does not consider] holding the repeat election or similar issues," the secretary-general said during a briefing.

Kaladze also called to respect "every vote and every choice" that was expressed during the October 31 parliamentary elections.

According to Georgia's Central Election Commission (CEC), GD won the election with 48.22 percent of the vote. Opposition parties have refused to take up their parliamentary mandates and claim that the CEC had falsified the results. The protesters demand a repeat election and the resignation of CEC head Tamar Zhvania. Meanwhile, the second round of elections, scheduled for November 21, will be held in 17 Constituencies.