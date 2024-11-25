Georgia's New Parliament Convenes After Contested Vote
Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published November 25, 2024 | 02:10 PM
Tbilisi, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 25th Nov, 2024) Georgia's new parliament convened for its first session Monday amid protests over an election the opposition says was rigged and after the pro-European president demanded the result be annulled.
Political turmoil has rocked the Black Sea nation since the October 26 vote, won by the governing Georgian Dream party.
Pro-Western opposition parties have contested the results and are refusing to enter the new parliament, which they deem "illegitimate".
Pro-European President Salome Zurabishvili -- at loggerheads with the governing party -- has filed a lawsuit with the constitutional court seeking to annul the result.
Zurabishvili, the nation's figurehead leader, has accused Russia of interference in the vote, a claim Moscow has denied, and refused to issue a presidential decree to convene the legislature.
Georgian Dream, which secured 89 seats in the 150-member chamber, says the voting process was free and fair.
