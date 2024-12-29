Tbilisi, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 29th Dec, 2024) Georgia inaugurated a ruling party loyalist as president in the midst of a political showdown on Sunday, moments after Tbilisi's outgoing pro-EU leader declared herself the "only legitimate president".

The inauguration of former footballer Mikhail Kavelashvili is set to further escalate a months-long political crisis that has seen huge pro-European Union demonstrations.

Outgoing head of state Salome Zurabishvili and protesters have declared Kavelashvili "illegitimate", demanding a re-run of the October general elections that they say the ruling Georgian Dream party rigged.

Kavelashvili was sworn in at a closed-doors ceremony in parliament.

"Our history clearly shows that, after countless struggles to defend our homeland and traditions, peace has always been one of the main goals and values for the Georgian people," Kavelashvili said during his address after taking the oath.

Georgian Dream has presented itself as the sole guarantor of peace in the country, accusing the West of trying to drag Tbilisi into the Ukraine conflict.

Moments earlier and a few minutes' walk away at the presidential palace, Zurabishvili said that while she will vacate the premises, she will fight on against Georgian Dream.

"I remain the only legitimate president," she told a crowd.

"I will leave the presidential palace and stand with you, carrying with me the legitimacy, the flag and your trust."