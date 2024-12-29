(@FahadShabbir)

Tbilisi, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 29th Dec, 2024) Georgia inaugurated a far-right governing party loyalist as president Sunday, escalating a political showdown moments after his pro-EU predecessor declared herself the "only legitimate president".

The inauguration of former footballer Mikhail Kavelashvili ratchets up a months-long political crisis that has seen huge pro-European Union demonstrations.

Outgoing head of state Salome Zurabishvili and protesters have declared Kavelashvili "illegitimate", demanding a re-run of the October general elections that they say the governing Georgian Dream party rigged.

"Our history clearly shows that, after countless struggles to defend our homeland and traditions, peace has always been one of the main goals and values for the Georgian people," Kavelashvili said after taking the presidential oath in parliament.

Georgian Dream has presented itself as the sole guarantor of stability in the country, accusing the West of trying to drag Tbilisi into the Ukraine conflict.

Kavelashvili, known for his far-right views and derogatory comments against LGBTQ people, went on to praise "our traditions, values, national identity, the sanctity of the family, and faith".

Moments earlier and a few minutes' walk away at the presidential palace, Zurabishvili said that while she would vacate the premises, her fight against Georgian Dream would continue.

"I remain the only legitimate president," she told a crowd.

"I will leave the presidential palace and stand with you, carrying with me the legitimacy, the flag and your trust."

In a symbolic gesture, Zurabishvili wore the same wite-and-black attire -- the colours of Georgian flag -- she was dressed in during her inauguration six years ago.