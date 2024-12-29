Georgia's New President Sworn In Amid Political Showdown
Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published December 29, 2024 | 04:30 PM
Tbilisi, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 29th Dec, 2024) Georgia inaugurated a far-right governing party loyalist as president Sunday, escalating a political showdown moments after his pro-EU predecessor declared herself the "only legitimate president".
The inauguration of former footballer Mikhail Kavelashvili ratchets up a months-long political crisis that has seen huge pro-European Union demonstrations.
Outgoing head of state Salome Zurabishvili and protesters have declared Kavelashvili "illegitimate", demanding a re-run of the October general elections that they say the governing Georgian Dream party rigged.
"Our history clearly shows that, after countless struggles to defend our homeland and traditions, peace has always been one of the main goals and values for the Georgian people," Kavelashvili said after taking the presidential oath in parliament.
Georgian Dream has presented itself as the sole guarantor of stability in the country, accusing the West of trying to drag Tbilisi into the Ukraine conflict.
Kavelashvili, known for his far-right views and derogatory comments against LGBTQ people, went on to praise "our traditions, values, national identity, the sanctity of the family, and faith".
Moments earlier and a few minutes' walk away at the presidential palace, Zurabishvili said that while she would vacate the premises, her fight against Georgian Dream would continue.
"I remain the only legitimate president," she told a crowd.
"I will leave the presidential palace and stand with you, carrying with me the legitimacy, the flag and your trust."
In a symbolic gesture, Zurabishvili wore the same wite-and-black attire -- the colours of Georgian flag -- she was dressed in during her inauguration six years ago.
Recent Stories
Sharjah Police unveils traffic security plan for 2025
UAE leads with groundbreaking infrastructure projects in 2024
SHUAA Capital approves launch of MCB tranches
UAE Government issues Federal Decree-Law on medical products, pharmacy professio ..
7th International Rain Enhancement Forum kicks off January 28
Sheikh Zayed Festival announces New Year’s Eve 2025 celebrations
UAE leaders condole with Indian President over passing of former prime minister
'Gulf Bridges' programme concludes first edition
Emirates Council for Rural Development announces local festivals
Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 29 December 2024
Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 29 December 2024
'Alarming' rise in climate disasters in Brazil: Study
More Stories From World
-
Georgia's new president sworn in amid political showdown3 minutes ago
-
Chad votes in triple elections after three years of army rule13 minutes ago
-
Shock, grief at South Korea Jeju Air crash site23 minutes ago
-
Zverev helps champions Germany knock Brazil out of United Cup1 hour ago
-
Jailed PKK leader says strengthening Turk-Kurd brotherhood 'historical responsibility': pro-Kurd par ..2 hours ago
-
Georgia's new president sworn in amid political showdown2 hours ago
-
Celestial V70 wins overall honours in Sydney to Hobart yacht race3 hours ago
-
RugbyU: French Top 14 results - collated3 hours ago
-
Cambodia pardons jailed surrogate Philippine mothers4 hours ago
-
All but two feared dead after South Korea plane crashes with 181 aboard4 hours ago
-
Bumrah gives India a shot at victory, but Australia lead by 3334 hours ago
-
Zverev helps champions Germany knock Brazil out of United Cup4 hours ago