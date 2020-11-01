UrduPoint.com
Georgia's Opposition Leaders Say Results Of Saturday Parliamentary Vote Illegitimate

Georgia's Opposition Leaders Say Results of Saturday Parliamentary Vote Illegitimate

TBILISI (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 01st November, 2020) Georgian opposition parties do not accept the results of the Saturday parliamentary election and are calling on people to hold protests on Sunday.

According to preliminary results from the Central Election Commission (CEC), the ruling Georgian Dream party is coming ahead in the parliamentary election with 54.72 percent of the votes. The opposition coalition Strength is in Unity has 23.61 percent of the votes.

Nika Melia, member of the former ruling United National Movement (UNM) party, told reporters late on Saturday that "it was not an election, it was a war" and called on people to gather for a protest action on Rustaveli Avenue in the capital city, Tbilisi, on Sunday.

Melia stressed that the results of the Saturday vote were falsified.

Shalva Natelashvili, founder and leader of the Georgian Labour Party, said that there was "total falsification of the election results and protests will continue until a repeat election is scheduled."

