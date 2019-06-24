Members of Georgia's Alliance of Patriots opposition party will not attend the international forum dubbed Development of Parliamentarism in Moscow, party's Political Secretary Giorgi Lomia said on Monday

TBILISI (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 24th June, 2019) Members of Georgia 's Alliance of Patriots opposition party will not attend the international forum dubbed Development of Parliamentarism in Moscow , party's Political Secretary Giorgi Lomia said on Monday.

Earlier on Monday, the Russian parliament's lower house's Chairman of the Committee on Issues of the Commonwealth of Independent States Leonid Kalashnikov said that a delegation from Georgia would attend the event due to take place in early July.

"We are not planning to visit Moscow, even though we had been planning to go and received invitations," Lomia told journalists.

Lomia said that the decision was made due to the current political unrest taking place in Georgia.

Violent protests erupted in Tbilisi on June 20 after a Russian lawmaker took the speaker's seat to address an international parliamentary forum on Orthodoxy in Georgia's parliament. The unrest subsequently grew into an opposition rally, with activists demanding that the Russian delegation leave the parliament and calling for resignation of several Georgian officials. The Kremlin called the developments in Georgia a Russophobic provocation.

At least 240 people have been injured in the unrest, while around 300 people have been detained.