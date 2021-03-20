(@FahadShabbir)

TBILISI (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 20th March, 2021) The Georgian opposition is planning to hold a series of countrywide protests with the final rally set for May 15 in the capital city of Tbilisi, Zaal Udumashvili, the leader of the United National Movement, said on Saturday.

Last week, European Council President Charles Michel appointed the Head of the European Commission's Representation in Sweden, Christian Danielsson, as the new EU mediator in Georgia to relaunch the dialogue between parties amid political instability caused by the resignation of Prime Minister Giorgi Gakharia.

"From this day, from this moment, the opposition will work under the state emergency, we will go to every city, every village.

We will convince the people that fighting does make sense when the truth is behind it. We are announcing rallies. Yes, the opposition is turning to a non-stop protest regime. We will meet on Rustaveli Avenue on May 15, it will be a protest that will lead the country to victory," Udumashvili said addressing the protesters in front of the parliament building.

Michel visited Georgia in early March after Gakharia stepped down due to disagreements with team members over detained opposition leader Nika Melia. The politician's arrest sparked fresh opposition protests in Tbilisi over the results of the October 31 election.