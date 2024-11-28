Open Menu

Georgia’s Parliament Approves Composition Of Country’s New Cabinet

Faizan Hashmi Published November 28, 2024 | 05:30 PM

ISTANBUL, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 28th Nov, 2024) The Georgian parliament on Thursday voted to approve the composition of the country’s new Cabinet following last month’s parliamentary election.

During a plenary session boycotted by the opposition in the capital Tbilisi, 84 lawmakers voted in support of the new government composition, which was presented by incumbent Prime Minister Irakli Kobakhidze.

Most of the country’s Cabinet, which will be led by Kobakhidze, have retained their posts as a result of the vote.

However, three key changes have taken place in the Cabinet, including Maka Bochorishvili, who assumed the post of Georgian foreign minister.

Meanwhile, Anri Okhanashvili and Davit Songulashvili have assumed the posts of justice minister and agriculture minister, respectively.

Kobakhidze took office in February after former Prime Minister Irakli Garibashvili, who led the country’s government for almost three years, announced his resignation on Jan. 29.

