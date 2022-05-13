(@FahadShabbir)

Georgian Prime Minister Irakli Garibashvili on Friday assured citizens that the country will maintain a long-lasting peace with Russia and ruled out any military conflicts between both nations

TBILISI (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 13th May, 2022) Georgian Prime Minister Irakli Garibashvili on Friday assured citizens that the country will maintain a long-lasting peace with Russia and ruled out any military conflicts between both nations.

"We guarantee our residents that peace will be long-lasting. There will be no second front, no war in the country; on the contrary, there will be development, progress, and peace," Garibashvili told journalists.

Bidzina Ivanishvili, the founder of the ruling Georgian Dream party, is the one to be thanked for stability, development, and peace in Georgia, Garibashvili said, adding that the Georgian authorities will not give in to the opposition's provocations desiring to undermine the situation in Georgia.

Garibashvili said in early April that Georgia will not join Western sanctions imposed on Russia in response to its special military operation in Ukraine.

Russia launched its special military operation in Ukraine on February 24 after the breakaway republics of Donetsk and Luhansk appealed for help in fending off Kiev's provocations. The United States and other Western countries have since been pressuring Moscow with sanctions, which include airspace closures and restrictive measures targeting numerous Russian officials and entities, media, and financial institutions.