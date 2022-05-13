UrduPoint.com

Georgia's Prime Minister Promises Long-Lasting Peace With Russia

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published May 13, 2022 | 09:17 PM

Georgia's Prime Minister Promises Long-Lasting Peace With Russia

Georgian Prime Minister Irakli Garibashvili on Friday assured citizens that the country will maintain a long-lasting peace with Russia and ruled out any military conflicts between both nations

TBILISI (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 13th May, 2022) Georgian Prime Minister Irakli Garibashvili on Friday assured citizens that the country will maintain a long-lasting peace with Russia and ruled out any military conflicts between both nations.

"We guarantee our residents that peace will be long-lasting. There will be no second front, no war in the country; on the contrary, there will be development, progress, and peace," Garibashvili told journalists.

Bidzina Ivanishvili, the founder of the ruling Georgian Dream party, is the one to be thanked for stability, development, and peace in Georgia, Garibashvili said, adding that the Georgian authorities will not give in to the opposition's provocations desiring to undermine the situation in Georgia.

Garibashvili said in early April that Georgia will not join Western sanctions imposed on Russia in response to its special military operation in Ukraine.

Russia launched its special military operation in Ukraine on February 24 after the breakaway republics of Donetsk and Luhansk appealed for help in fending off Kiev's provocations. The United States and other Western countries have since been pressuring Moscow with sanctions, which include airspace closures and restrictive measures targeting numerous Russian officials and entities, media, and financial institutions.

Related Topics

Prime Minister Ukraine Moscow Russia Progress Luhansk Donetsk Kiev Georgia United States February April Media Opposition

Recent Stories

Five killed, three injured in road accident

Five killed, three injured in road accident

1 minute ago
 Pakistan's rice exports to China surpass 466,000 t ..

Pakistan's rice exports to China surpass 466,000 tons in first quarter

1 minute ago
 China to work with Sri Lanka in restoring politica ..

China to work with Sri Lanka in restoring political, economic stability: Zhao Li ..

1 minute ago
 Federal Ombudsman regional office directs WAPDA to ..

Federal Ombudsman regional office directs WAPDA to provide timely electricity bi ..

1 minute ago
 Tuchel hopes Chelsea's Kovacic can play through pa ..

Tuchel hopes Chelsea's Kovacic can play through pain in FA Cup final

22 minutes ago
 KP assembly adopts motion to hold debate on price ..

KP assembly adopts motion to hold debate on price hike of medicines

22 minutes ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2022, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.