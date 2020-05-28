(@FahadShabbir)

Georgian Prime Minister's Special Representative for Relations with Russia Zurab Abashidze told Sputnik on Thursday that he could hold a meeting with Russian upper house lawmaker Giorgy Karasin in July or August, if the global epidemiological situation allows

"I confirm that our meeting in Prague may be held in July-August, if the epidemiological situation allows, of course. We have no problems with communication. All the necessary issues will be discussed," Abashidze said.

He confirmed Tbilisi's readiness to receive Russian experts in the Lugar research laboratory as part of a wider delegation within the convention on the prohibition of biological weapons.