Georgia's Ruling Party Approves Kobakhidze As New Chairman

Sat 16th January 2021 | 04:00 PM

Georgia's Ruling Party Approves Kobakhidze as New Chairman

TBILISI (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 16th January, 2021) Georgia's ruling political party, the Georgian Dream, on Saturday approved Irakli Kobakhdize as the new chairman of the party.

Earlier in January, Bidzina Ivanishvili, the Georgian Dream's founder, announced his resignation as the party's chairman and said that he was retiring from politics for good.

"Irakli Kobakhidze was unanimously elected to the post of party chairman. Congratulations," Kakha Kaladze, the Georgian Dream's general secretary and Tbilisi mayor, said at a party meeting, which was broadcast live on Georgian television.

Kobakhdidze, who until now served as the executive secretary of the Georgian Dream, thanked party members for their support.

