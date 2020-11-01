UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Georgia's Ruling Party Coming Ahead In Parliamentary Vote With 54.72% -Election Commission

Umer Jamshaid 21 seconds ago Sun 01st November 2020 | 04:50 AM

Georgia's Ruling Party Coming Ahead in Parliamentary Vote With 54.72% -Election Commission

TBILISI (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 01st November, 2020) Georgia's ruling party, Georgian Dream, is leading in the parliamentary election with 54.72 percent of the votes, the Central Election Commission (CEC) said after 28.2 percent of the votes had been counted.

The ruling party received 193,000 votes, according to CEC, while the opposition coalition Strength is in Unity got over 83,000 votes, or 23.61 percent.

A total of seven parties are making it into parliament, according to early data from CEC: the ruling Georgian Dream, the former ruling United National Movement (UNM), which is part of the Strength is in Unity coalition, European Georgia, the Alliance of Patriots of Georgia, Lelo for Georgia ("Try for Georgia"), the libertarian Girchi party, and Strategy Aghmashenebeli.

The Saturday election marked the first time that a mixed system of bloc and first-past-the-post voting was used in Georgia. According to CEC, the voter turnout was 56.11 percent.

Related Topics

Election Parliament Election Commission Of Pakistan Alliance Georgia From Opposition

Recent Stories

Progressive Panel sweeps in KUJ elections

4 hours ago

Final Voter Turnout in Georgian Parliamentary Elec ..

5 hours ago

Governor Balochistan lays foundation stone of IT U ..

5 hours ago

Sarwar appeals PML-N leaders to avoid targeting na ..

5 hours ago

Suspected Shooter of Priest in Lyon Detained - Rep ..

5 hours ago

Balochistan reports 24 more coronavirus cases

5 hours ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.