TBILISI (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 01st November, 2020) Georgia's ruling party, Georgian Dream, is leading in the parliamentary election with 54.72 percent of the votes, the Central Election Commission (CEC) said after 28.2 percent of the votes had been counted.

The ruling party received 193,000 votes, according to CEC, while the opposition coalition Strength is in Unity got over 83,000 votes, or 23.61 percent.

A total of seven parties are making it into parliament, according to early data from CEC: the ruling Georgian Dream, the former ruling United National Movement (UNM), which is part of the Strength is in Unity coalition, European Georgia, the Alliance of Patriots of Georgia, Lelo for Georgia ("Try for Georgia"), the libertarian Girchi party, and Strategy Aghmashenebeli.

The Saturday election marked the first time that a mixed system of bloc and first-past-the-post voting was used in Georgia. According to CEC, the voter turnout was 56.11 percent.