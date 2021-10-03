TBILISI (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 03rd October, 2021) The Georgian Dream party, in charge of the former Soviet republic, is headed toward a victory in municipal elections, with 99.9% of ballots counted.

The Central Election Commission said the centrist party had 46.5% of the vote against the center-right United National Movement's 30.7%.

The center-left For Georgia is third at 7.79%.

Georgian opposition parties said they would call for snap parliamentary elections if the governing party failed to secure at least 43% in municipal polls.

Saturday's elections came a day after the country's former president and United National Movement founder, Mikheil Saakashvili, was arrested in Georgia on corruption charges.