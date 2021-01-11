MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 11th January, 2021) Bidzina Ivanishvili, the founder and chairman of Georgia's ruling party Georgian Dream, said Monday that he was retiring from politics forever.

"The ruling team truly is the best option that has no alternative in terms of features and characteristics among all political actors that exist today. I am fully confident that a team staffed with these individuals can replace my hard work, authority, and skills in a worthy manner. And that is why I believe that my mission has been accomplished. I have made the decision to finally retire from politics and fully distance myself from the reins of power. I am leaving the post of party chairman, as well as the party itself and am returning to my pre-2011, private lifestyle," Ivanishvili said in the letter published by the press center of the Georgian Dream party.

According to Ivanishvili, the results of the parliament elections on October 31, 2020, in which the Georgian Dream became the ruling political force for the third time, showed that the party managed to bring high ethical standards into the political culture of Georgia during the eight years of its rule and the country had made impressive progress in all spheres of social and economic life.

Ivanishvili founded the Georgian Dream - Democratic Georgia party in 2011. In coalition with other opposition forces, it won the 2012 parliamentary elections and ousted United National Movement of former President Mikheil Saakashvili. Ivanishvili became Prime Minister of Georgia back then, but resigned and temporarily retired from politics in 2013. He returned to the party and was elected chairman of the Georgian Dream in 2018.