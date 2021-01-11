UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Georgia's Ruling Party Leader Ivanishvili Retires From Politics

Muhammad Irfan 1 minute ago Mon 11th January 2021 | 03:30 PM

Georgia's Ruling Party Leader Ivanishvili Retires From Politics

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 11th January, 2021) Bidzina Ivanishvili, the founder and chairman of Georgia's ruling party Georgian Dream, said Monday that he was retiring from politics forever.

"The ruling team truly is the best option that has no alternative in terms of features and characteristics among all political actors that exist today. I am fully confident that a team staffed with these individuals can replace my hard work, authority, and skills in a worthy manner. And that is why I believe that my mission has been accomplished. I have made the decision to finally retire from politics and fully distance myself from the reins of power. I am leaving the post of party chairman, as well as the party itself and am returning to my pre-2011, private lifestyle," Ivanishvili said in the letter published by the press center of the Georgian Dream party.

According to Ivanishvili, the results of the parliament elections on October 31, 2020, in which the Georgian Dream became the ruling political force for the third time, showed that the party managed to bring high ethical standards into the political culture of Georgia during the eight years of its rule and the country had made impressive progress in all spheres of social and economic life.

Ivanishvili founded the Georgian Dream - Democratic Georgia party in 2011. In coalition with other opposition forces, it won the 2012 parliamentary elections and ousted United National Movement of former President Mikheil Saakashvili. Ivanishvili became Prime Minister of Georgia back then, but resigned and temporarily retired from politics in 2013. He returned to the party and was elected chairman of the Georgian Dream in 2018.

Related Topics

Prime Minister Parliament Progress Georgia October 2018 2020 Post All From Best Opposition

Recent Stories

China's Heilongjiang reports 8 asymptomatic COVID- ..

22 minutes ago

Israelis Aged 55, Over to Begin Receiving Vaccines ..

22 minutes ago

S.Korea reports 451 more COVID-19 cases, 69,114 in ..

22 minutes ago

China's Changchun reports 4 asymptomatic COVID-19 ..

22 minutes ago

Uganda to host international badminton championshi ..

22 minutes ago

11 booked over power theft in sargodha

25 minutes ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.