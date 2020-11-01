UrduPoint.com
Sumaira FH 1 minute ago Sun 01st November 2020 | 02:50 PM

Georgia's Ruling Party Leads in General Election With Over 48% of Vote

TBILISI (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 01st November, 2020) Georgia's governing party has retained its lead in the general election after more than 90 percent of ballots were counted, according to the Central Election Commission.

Georgian Dream is poised to win a majority in the national parliament with 48.

13 percent of the vote, data published by the CEC on Sunday showed.

It is followed by Strength in Unity with 26.8 percent of the vote. The opposition alliance includes the United National Movement, which was founded by Georgia's exiled ex-president Mikheil Saakashvili.

Opposition party leaders have already rejected the results of the general election as rigged and called a protest rally in the capital of Tbilisi for Sunday.

