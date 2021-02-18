TBILISI (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 18th February, 2021) The political council of Georgia's ruling Georgian Dream party on Thursday elected Irakli Garibashvili, who currently serves as the defense minister, as a candidate for the prime minister's post, party chairman Irakli Kobakhidze said.

Prime Minister Giorgi Gakharia announced his resignation earlier in the day.

"The political council unanimously decided to nominate Irakli Garibashvili for the post of the prime minister of the country," Kobakhidze said at a briefing.