UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Georgia's Ruling Party, Opposition Hold 1st Round Of Talks Amid Post-Election Protests

Faizan Hashmi 54 seconds ago Fri 13th November 2020 | 01:10 AM

Georgia's Ruling Party, Opposition Hold 1st Round of Talks Amid Post-Election Protests

TBILISI (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 13th November, 2020) Representatives of Georgia's ruling party Georgian Dream and opposition parties have held their first negotiation on Thursday following almost two weeks of protests and have agreed to continue the dialogue.

The meeting took place in the US ambassador's residence in the Georgian capital of Tbilisi with attendance of ambassadors of EU member states. The Georgian opposition has earlier declared that such talks only make sense if the ruling party agrees to annul the election results and run a repeat vote.

"A political dialogue has begun. We have said from the very start that a dialogue between the political parties is in the interest of the country and society. This was a positive start of political consultations. I hope that the dialogue will continue and we will reach a result important for the democracy," Parliament Speaker Archil Talakvadze told journalists after the meeting.

The opposition representatives, in turn, have described the meeting as "very important," but stressed that it had not changed their stances.

"We do not recognize the results of these elections because they were falsified. It took us a long time to exchange our stances in detail. The most important outcome is the decision to hold another meeting," Giorgi Vashadze, the leader of the Strategy Aghmashenebeli party, said.

Neither of them specified the date of the next meeting. Vashadze said that the planned protest this coming Saturday would take place as scheduled.

The disputed parliamentary elections took place in Georgia on October 31. The opposition has been protesting ever since, despite the COVID-19 curfew and multiple clashes with law enforcement.

Related Topics

Election Protest Exchange Parliament Democracy Vote Tbilisi Georgia October From Opposition

Recent Stories

Coalition destroys bomb-laden UAV launched by terr ..

1 hour ago

Masood Khan urges youth to highlight Kashmir issue ..

1 hour ago

Armenian Foreign Minister Discussed Karabakh by Ph ..

1 hour ago

Russia Awaits Official US Election Results Before ..

33 minutes ago

Trump Renews Declaration of Nuclear Proliferation ..

33 minutes ago

Reporting of written off/waived off loans, advance ..

1 hour ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.