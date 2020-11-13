TBILISI (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 13th November, 2020) Representatives of Georgia's ruling party Georgian Dream and opposition parties have held their first negotiation on Thursday following almost two weeks of protests and have agreed to continue the dialogue.

The meeting took place in the US ambassador's residence in the Georgian capital of Tbilisi with attendance of ambassadors of EU member states. The Georgian opposition has earlier declared that such talks only make sense if the ruling party agrees to annul the election results and run a repeat vote.

"A political dialogue has begun. We have said from the very start that a dialogue between the political parties is in the interest of the country and society. This was a positive start of political consultations. I hope that the dialogue will continue and we will reach a result important for the democracy," Parliament Speaker Archil Talakvadze told journalists after the meeting.

The opposition representatives, in turn, have described the meeting as "very important," but stressed that it had not changed their stances.

"We do not recognize the results of these elections because they were falsified. It took us a long time to exchange our stances in detail. The most important outcome is the decision to hold another meeting," Giorgi Vashadze, the leader of the Strategy Aghmashenebeli party, said.

Neither of them specified the date of the next meeting. Vashadze said that the planned protest this coming Saturday would take place as scheduled.

The disputed parliamentary elections took place in Georgia on October 31. The opposition has been protesting ever since, despite the COVID-19 curfew and multiple clashes with law enforcement.