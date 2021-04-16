(@ChaudhryMAli88)

TBILISI (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 16th April, 2021) Georgia's ruling political party, the Georgian Dream, is ready to sign an agreement with the opposition to end the political crisis in the country, Parliament Speaker Archil Talakvadze said on Friday.

"Today, the Georgian Dream is publicly signing a document created under the auspices of President of the European Council Charles Michel, which was presented by the special representative of the president, Christian Danielson. At the final meeting of the dialogue, we stated our readiness in principle to sign the document, which the opposition has repeatedly announced in their comments, but so far we have not signed the agreement, as we expected reciprocal steps from the opposition," Talakvadze said during a briefing.