Georgia's Ruling Party Receives 48.16% With Almost All Votes Counted - Commission

Sun 01st November 2020 | 09:30 PM

TBILISI (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 01st November, 2020) Georgia's ruling party, Georgian Dream, is leading in the parliamentary election with 48.16 percent of votes, the Central Election Commission (CEC) said after 99.77 percent of the votes had been counted.

The opposition Strength is in Unity coalition, which includes the former ruling United National Movement (UNM) party, has 27.12 percent of votes, according to the CEC.

Saturday's election saw Georgians choose 150 legislators for a four-year term. A party that wins over 40 percent of the vote will form the next government.

According to the CEC, a second round of elections will take place in 17 out of 30 single-mandate districts.

