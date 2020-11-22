(@ChaudhryMAli88)

TBILISI (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 22nd November, 2020) The executive secretary of the ruling Georgian Dream (GD) political party, Irakli Kobakhidze, on Saturday said that candidates of his party won in all 17 runoffs in the second round of parliamentary elections in Georgia, meaning that the GD will get 90 seats out 150 in the legislature.

According to recent amendments to Georgia's electoral system, 120 lawmakers out of 150 are elected via a proportional representation and the remaining 30 via a majority system. The first round of the elections, held on October 31, saw GD winning 48.22 percent of the vote and securing victory in 13 constituencies. Opposition parties have refused to take up their parliamentary mandates and claim that the Central Electoral Commission (CEC) had falsified the results.

Since then, opposition supporters have held several rallies calling for a repeat election and the resignation of CEC head Tamar Zhvania.

"We have preliminary voting data - as expected, the Georgian Dream candidates won in all 17 Constituencies and received parliamentary mandates, therefore, in the next parliament, the Georgian Dream will be represented by 90 lawmakers," Kobakhidze said during a briefing.

The GD executive secretary added that more than half a million Georgians participated in the second round of elections despite the opposition boycott. According to CEC, the turnout was 26.29 percent, while the commission's acting spokeswoman, Natia Ioseliani, said that there were no "significant violations" on the election day.