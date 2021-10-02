Georgia's ruling party, Georgian Dream, confirmed on Saturday that there will be no snap parliamentary elections after an exit poll showed it leading in local elections

TBILISI (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 02nd October, 2021) Georgia's ruling party, Georgian Dream, confirmed on Saturday that there will be no snap parliamentary elections after an exit poll showed it leading in local elections.

Earlier in the day, a poll by Georgian broadcaster Imedi showed the Georgian Dream winning 47.6% of votes. Former President Mikheil Saakashvili's United National Movement party currently has 27.1%, according to the poll.

"The next (parliamentary) elections will take place in 2024, thus we have three years to develop our political spectrum," Kakha Kaladze, the party's secretary general and Tbilisi mayor, told a briefing.

Under an EU-brokered deal, early parliamentary elections should be called in 2022 if the ruling party gets less than 43% in these local elections. The Georgian Dream withdrew from the deal in August, accusing the opposition United National Movement of ignoring its commitments under the agreement