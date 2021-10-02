UrduPoint.com

Georgia's Ruling Party Says 'No' To Snap Vote As Exit Poll Shows Lead In Local Elections

Umer Jamshaid 47 seconds ago Sat 02nd October 2021 | 10:36 PM

Georgia's Ruling Party Says 'No' to Snap Vote as Exit Poll Shows Lead in Local Elections

Georgia's ruling party, Georgian Dream, confirmed on Saturday that there will be no snap parliamentary elections after an exit poll showed it leading in local elections

TBILISI (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 02nd October, 2021) Georgia's ruling party, Georgian Dream, confirmed on Saturday that there will be no snap parliamentary elections after an exit poll showed it leading in local elections.

Earlier in the day, a poll by Georgian broadcaster Imedi showed the Georgian Dream winning 47.6% of votes. Former President Mikheil Saakashvili's United National Movement party currently has 27.1%, according to the poll.

"The next (parliamentary) elections will take place in 2024, thus we have three years to develop our political spectrum," Kakha Kaladze, the party's secretary general and Tbilisi mayor, told a briefing.

Under an EU-brokered deal, early parliamentary elections should be called in 2022 if the ruling party gets less than 43% in these local elections. The Georgian Dream withdrew from the deal in August, accusing the opposition United National Movement of ignoring its commitments under the agreement

Related Topics

Tbilisi Georgia August From Opposition

Recent Stories

More beds added in hospitals as dengue surges in P ..

More beds added in hospitals as dengue surges in Punjab: Minister

46 seconds ago
 Minister visits vaccine centers, reviews process

Minister visits vaccine centers, reviews process

49 seconds ago
 Election Tribunal dismisses plea challenging victo ..

Election Tribunal dismisses plea challenging victory of PPP's candidate Syed Mur ..

51 seconds ago
 Khyber Pakhtunkhwa record crushing 55-run win

Khyber Pakhtunkhwa record crushing 55-run win

4 minutes ago
 Man Utd stumble again as Chelsea top Premier Leagu ..

Man Utd stumble again as Chelsea top Premier League

4 minutes ago
 Football: Spanish La Liga results - 1st update

Football: Spanish La Liga results - 1st update

5 minutes ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.