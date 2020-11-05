(@ChaudhryMAli88)

The ruling Georgian Dream party will make every effort to prevent the country's opposition from triggering unrest following the recent parliamentary elections, the party's secretary general, Kakha Kaladze, said on Thursday

TBILISI (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 05th November, 2020) The ruling Georgian Dream party will make every effort to prevent the country's opposition from triggering unrest following the recent parliamentary elections, the party's secretary general, Kakha Kaladze, said on Thursday.

The Georgian opposition is planning to hold a large-scale rally in Tbilisi on Sunday, demanding new parliamentary elections, since it does not recognize the legitimacy of the previous ones held on October 31 and refuses to participate in the second round.

"We will not give anyone, especially political parties with a criminal past, the right to organize riots.

Every violator will be strictly accountable before the law. I thank the Central Election Commission and the employees of the Interior Ministry for the patience they have shown during these days," Kaladze said at a briefing.

November 1, the Central Election Commission said that Georgia's governing party won the parliamentary elections with 48.15 percent of the vote. It was followed by the Strength in Unity opposition alliance with 27.14 percent.