UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Georgia's Ruling Party Vows To Prevent Any Riots In Wake Of Parliamentary Elections

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 3 minutes ago Thu 05th November 2020 | 08:11 PM

Georgia's Ruling Party Vows to Prevent Any Riots in Wake of Parliamentary Elections

The ruling Georgian Dream party will make every effort to prevent the country's opposition from triggering unrest following the recent parliamentary elections, the party's secretary general, Kakha Kaladze, said on Thursday

TBILISI (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 05th November, 2020) The ruling Georgian Dream party will make every effort to prevent the country's opposition from triggering unrest following the recent parliamentary elections, the party's secretary general, Kakha Kaladze, said on Thursday.

The Georgian opposition is planning to hold a large-scale rally in Tbilisi on Sunday, demanding new parliamentary elections, since it does not recognize the legitimacy of the previous ones held on October 31 and refuses to participate in the second round.

"We will not give anyone, especially political parties with a criminal past, the right to organize riots.

Every violator will be strictly accountable before the law. I thank the Central Election Commission and the employees of the Interior Ministry for the patience they have shown during these days," Kaladze said at a briefing.

November 1, the Central Election Commission said that Georgia's governing party won the parliamentary elections with 48.15 percent of the vote. It was followed by the Strength in Unity opposition alliance with 27.14 percent.

Related Topics

Riots Interior Ministry Election Commission Of Pakistan Vote Tbilisi Alliance Georgia October Criminals Sunday From Opposition

Recent Stories

NAB organizes moot on transparency in public procu ..

19 seconds ago

Facilities being provided to domestic, foreign com ..

20 seconds ago

Moscow Closely Following US Elections Results Coun ..

22 seconds ago

Trump Campaign to Announce Lawsuit in Nevada Alleg ..

23 seconds ago

Dr Fehmida, POA discuss SA games

25 seconds ago

Italy Institutes Medical Workers Day to Honor Vict ..

3 minutes ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.