Georgia's Rustavi 2 Channel CEO Says Authorities Planning To Attack Broadcaster's Office

Faizan Hashmi 54 seconds ago Sun 23rd June 2019 | 10:30 PM

Georgia's Rustavi 2 Channel CEO Says Authorities Planning to Attack Broadcaster's Office

TBILISI (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 23rd June, 2019) Georgia's opposition-leaning Rustavi 2 broadcaster CEO Nika Gvaramia said Sunday that the Georgian authorities might decide to order an assault on the company's premises on Sunday night.

"Two sources, including a high-ranking official of the ruling power, told us that a decision is being taken to forcibly storm Rustavi 2 tv company tonight. This idea also has opponents," Gvaramia said.

He added that if such a decision was taken, it would provoke uncontrollable processes in the country.

In turn, the leader of Georgia's ruling Georgian Dream party, Archil Talakvadze, called Gvaramia's statement "absurdity and disinformation.

"

Violent protests erupted in Tbilisi on Thursday over a Russian lawmaker's decision to deliver a speech from the speaker's seat in Georgia's parliament during an international parliamentary forum on Orthodoxy. The unrest subsequently grew into an opposition rally, with activists demanding the Russian delegation to leave the parliament and calling for resignation of several Georgian officials. The Kremlin called the developments in Georgia a Russophobic provocation.

At least 240 people have been injured in the unrest, while around 300 people have been detained.

