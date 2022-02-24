Georgieva Says Ukraine Situation Adds Economic Risks, IMF Ready to Help Members

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 24th February, 2022) The situation in Ukraine adds significant economic risks for the world, and the International Monetary Fund (IMF) stands ready to help members who need it, IMF Director Kristalina Georgieva said on Thursday.

"I am deeply concerned about what is happening in Ukraine and, first & foremost, impact on innocent people. This adds significant economic risk for the region & the world. We are assessing the implications & stand ready to support our members as needed," Georgieva said via Twitter.