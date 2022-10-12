UrduPoint.com

Georgieva Says Zelenskyy Asked IMF To Create Ukraine Forum To Share Info, Clarify Needs

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published October 12, 2022 | 11:14 PM

Georgieva Says Zelenskyy Asked IMF to Create Ukraine Forum to Share Info, Clarify Needs

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy has asked the International Monetary Fund (IMF) to establish a Ukraine Economic Forum to share information and clarify the country's financial needs, IMF Managing Director Kristalina Georgieva said on Wednesday

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 12th October, 2022) Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy has asked the International Monetary Fund (IMF) to establish a Ukraine Economic Forum to share information and clarify the country's financial needs, IMF Managing Director Kristalina Georgieva said on Wednesday.

"In my last conversation with President Zelenskyy, he asked the IMF to create a forum - the Ukraine Economic Forum - for sharing information and clarifying financing needs. This would facilitate information sharing and coordination on macroeconomic developments, policies, and projections, based initially on the PMB and eventually on a full-fledged IMF program," Georgieva said during the Second Ministerial Roundtable Discussion for Support to Ukraine in Washington DC.

IMF plans to work with the Ukrainian authorities to establish an appropriate forum for such discussions, Georgieva added.

Related Topics

IMF Ukraine Washington Share

Recent Stories

Five killed, several injured in Noriabad coach fir ..

Five killed, several injured in Noriabad coach fire

52 seconds ago
 EU Energy Ministers Reach General Agreement on Joi ..

EU Energy Ministers Reach General Agreement on Joint Gas Purchase by 2023 - Czec ..

53 seconds ago
 CTD arrests terrorist, recovers arms, ammunition

CTD arrests terrorist, recovers arms, ammunition

54 seconds ago
 IAEA Chief Grossi Leads Discussions on Safety Zone ..

IAEA Chief Grossi Leads Discussions on Safety Zone Around Zaporizhzhia Plant - S ..

56 seconds ago
 Putin, Erdogan Hold Meetings on Monthly Basis Rece ..

Putin, Erdogan Hold Meetings on Monthly Basis Recently - Kremlin

3 minutes ago
 MWL Secretary General for promoting tolerance, pea ..

MWL Secretary General for promoting tolerance, peace, justice in Islamic societi ..

3 minutes ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2022, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.