Georgieva Says Zelenskyy Asked IMF to Create Ukraine Forum to Share Info, Clarify Needs

(@FahadShabbir)

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy has asked the International Monetary Fund (IMF) to establish a Ukraine Economic Forum to share information and clarify the country's financial needs, IMF Managing Director Kristalina Georgieva said on Wednesday

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 12th October, 2022) Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy has asked the International Monetary Fund (IMF) to establish a Ukraine Economic Forum to share information and clarify the country's financial needs, IMF Managing Director Kristalina Georgieva said on Wednesday.

"In my last conversation with President Zelenskyy, he asked the IMF to create a forum - the Ukraine Economic Forum - for sharing information and clarifying financing needs. This would facilitate information sharing and coordination on macroeconomic developments, policies, and projections, based initially on the PMB and eventually on a full-fledged IMF program," Georgieva said during the Second Ministerial Roundtable Discussion for Support to Ukraine in Washington DC.

IMF plans to work with the Ukrainian authorities to establish an appropriate forum for such discussions, Georgieva added.