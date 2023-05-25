UrduPoint.com

Georgieva Welcomes Qatar Pledge For IMF Poverty Reduction Resilience Trusts

Sumaira FH Published May 25, 2023 | 01:40 AM

Georgieva Welcomes Qatar Pledge for IMF Poverty Reduction Resilience Trusts

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 25th May, 2023) International Monetary Fund (IMF) Managing Director Kristalina Georgieva on Wednesday welcomed Qatar's pledge for two IMF trusts designed to fight poverty and improve resilience.

"I welcome the very important pledge, announced by Qatar today, of 20% of its Special Drawing Rights (SDR) holdings toward the IMF's Poverty Reduction and Growth Trust (PRGT) and Resilience and Sustainability Trust (RST)," Georgieva said in a statement.

Two of the greatest challenges the world faces are how to generate the growth necessary to reduce poverty, and how to mitigate the impact of climate change, Georgieva said.

The contribution to the PRGT will allow the IMF to continue to provide zero-interest loans to the world's poorest countries and support them in implementing policies needed to stimulate growth and reduce poverty, she said.

Georgieva noted that the RST helps vulnerable countries with affordable financing to address longer-term challenges, including climate change mitigation and pandemic preparedness.

The IMF chief called on other countries to follow Qatar's lead and support the most vulnerable countries, particularly those in the middle East and Africa.

"Demand for the PRGT is at record levels. The IMF has responded to this rising demand and rapidly scaled up support. We increased our interest-free financing more than four-fold to $24 billion since the beginning of the pandemic," Georgieva said.

The IMF still has to fill the existing $1.2 billion gap in the PRGT, she added.

Related Topics

Africa IMF World Qatar Lead Middle East Billion

Recent Stories

International Ski Federation Extends Suspension of ..

International Ski Federation Extends Suspension of Russian Athletes

2 hours ago
 Florida Governor DeSantis Files Federal Paperwork ..

Florida Governor DeSantis Files Federal Paperwork to Run for US President - Fili ..

2 hours ago
 Turkey to Send up to 500,000 Syrian Refugees Home ..

Turkey to Send up to 500,000 Syrian Refugees Home - President

2 hours ago
 549 Bachelor, Master’s, PhD students of Khalifa ..

549 Bachelor, Master’s, PhD students of Khalifa University conferred degrees b ..

2 hours ago
 Lebanon Bans Central Bank Chief From Leaving Count ..

Lebanon Bans Central Bank Chief From Leaving Country - Reports

2 hours ago
 Seminar on '25 Years of Youm-e-Takbeer: promoting ..

Seminar on '25 Years of Youm-e-Takbeer: promoting peace, stability and developme ..

2 hours ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2023, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.