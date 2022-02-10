Geoscience Testing Laboratory becomes UAE’s first analytical testing lab to run on 100% solar power with support of Sharaf DG Energy

Sharaf DG Energy aids GTL in reducing its greenhouse gas emissions by 510 metric tonnes annually—equivalent to the yearly carbon emissions of approximately 110 cars

Dubai (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 10th February, 2022) Geoscience Testing Laboratory (GTL), a subsidiary of Dubai-based Prime Group and the largest laboratory in the Gulf Cooperation Council for the construction industry, has reached a pioneering milestone in the realm of clean energy mix by becoming the first analytical laboratory to run on 100 per cent solar power.

Facilitated by Sharaf DG Energy, GTL is now equipped with 950 photovoltaic solar panels that can generate approximately 723,500 kilowatts of electricity annually.

This shift to full energy independence will reduce the laboratory’s greenhouse gas emission by 510 metric tonnes every year, which is equivalent to the annual carbon emissions of 110 cars.

The project marks GTL’s tangible policy towards supporting the UAE’s Net Zero by 2050 strategic initiative, which aims to generate 50 per cent of its power generation mix from renewable sources in order to balance economic and environment goals.

Mr. Abdullatif Abdulla Ali Al Gargawi, Chairman of Prime Group, stated: “Our decision to utilise only clean energy at GTL is one of the most important corporate initiatives we’ve taken over the years. This initiative reduces our carbon footprint with the invaluable technological support of Sharaf DG Energy and reflects GTL’s commitment to the UAE’s key economic ambition to achieve a green sustainable economy.”

Dr. Mary Jane Alvero-Al Mahdi, Group CEO of Prime Group, said: “In parallel with the national drive to achieve net-zero emissions by 2050, GTL looks at energy sustainability as a top priority now and in the future. We are glad to have partnered with Sharaf DG Energy in our endeavour to adopting this green energy project that now powers up our equipment and machineries using renewable power from the sun. We encourage other establishments to follow this path for the sake of our world and generations to come.

Mr. Nilesh Khalkho, CEO of Sharaf DG, said: “We are always looking for ways to support the UAE’s sustainability development goals by providing innovative green energy solutions to the country’s businesses and residential communities. The GTL project helped us show our commitment to the growth of sustainable energy and how businesses can benefit from it in their day-to-day processes while being part of the global efforts to mitigate the risks of climate change.”

Mr. Ramkumar Sunkari, CFO of Sharaf DG and Business Head, said: “We are delighted to partner with GTL in this corporate clean energy project that leverages one of UAE’s key environmental resources—it’s unique climatic condition that can potentially benefit more establishments to operate in full capacity round the clock using solar power. Switching to solar energy is a big step not only in cutting operational costs, but also in protecting the environment through the use of this renewable energy source.”

GTL, a UAE-based independent testing laboratory which became fully operational in 1997, provides quality assurance solutions in building evolution and an active player in the fields of construction material analyses, geotechnical investigations, geophysical services, and topographical surveys. It has further expanded its expertise to analyse consumer products and elements of the environment.

Sharaf DG Energy, a Sharaf Group company, has a portfolio of 50 MWp of completed & ongoing commercial and industrial solar projects, who is also known as the largest residential solar company in Dubai with over 700 private villas installations and is renowned as the biggest ESCO having completed projects for Dubai Airports, DEWA, Emaar, Drydocks, Dubai Healthcare City and beyond.